Mark Asset Management Boosted By $1.13 Million Its T (TMUS) Stake; First Defiance Financial Has 6.4 Sentiment

First Defiance Financial Corp (FDEF) investors sentiment increased to 6.4 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 4.89, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 96 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 15 sold and trimmed stock positions in First Defiance Financial Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 25.81 million shares, up from 6.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding First Defiance Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 6 Increased: 83 New Position: 13.

Mark Asset Management Corp increased T (TMUS) stake by 19.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mark Asset Management Corp acquired 16,118 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Mark Asset Management Corp holds 97,368 shares with $6.83 million value, up from 81,250 last quarter. T now has $52.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.49 million shares traded or 99.04% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE

Mark Asset Management Corp decreased Bac/Ws/A Us (Bank Of America C stake by 72,325 shares to 165,767 valued at $2.95 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mc Donalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 18,560 shares and now owns 44,295 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering T Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T Mobile US had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Nomura. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Thursday, June 28. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Monday, October 29 report. The stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 261.32 million shares or 0.29% less from 262.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund accumulated 45,124 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 425 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.09% or 1.80M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt owns 210,800 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd holds 67,383 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt has invested 1.2% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 1,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 118,256 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 82,300 shares. C M Bidwell Limited stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 574,583 shares. Architects has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 84,608 shares traded or 73.13% up from the average. First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) has declined 2.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical FDEF News: 16/04/2018 – First Defiance 1Q EPS $1.15; 30/03/2018 First Defiance Financial Corp. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 16 and Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 17; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Defiance Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDEF)

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates a unitary thrift holding firm that provides communities based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. The company has market cap of $491.28 million. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. It has a 11.31 P/E ratio. The firm also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services.

Analysts await First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. FDEF’s profit will be $11.43M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by First Defiance Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.