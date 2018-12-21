Mark Asset Management Corp decreased Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) stake by 7.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mark Asset Management Corp sold 3,649 shares as Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE)’s stock declined 8.02%. The Mark Asset Management Corp holds 44,684 shares with $12.06 million value, down from 48,333 last quarter. Adobe Systems Inc now has $101.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 7.21M shares traded or 68.11% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 38 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 30 sold and reduced holdings in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 12.69 million shares, up from 12.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 586,566 shares traded or 174.32% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) has declined 12.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.68% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $94,188 activity.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.66% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for 232,115 shares. Private Wealth Partners Llc owns 233,200 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 25,729 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 246,293 shares.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 8.65 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Mark Asset Management Corp increased Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 1,573 shares to 90,555 valued at $25.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 52,197 shares and now owns 195,640 shares. Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold 2,941 shares worth $797,423. On Friday, July 20 Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 10,500 shares. $19,607 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was bought by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. Rencher Bradley sold $3.94 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, July 25.