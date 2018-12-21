Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 300,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.99M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $309.00M, down from 13.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 1.22 million shares traded or 95.04% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 3.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 25/05/2018 – Genesis Capital CEO: Blockchain to Become Critical Competition Chip for Nations; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 29/03/2018 – BGEO BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75M FROM BSTDB; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Clinical Study to Evaluate the Potential Role of ACTH Gel in Patients With Scleritis (ATLAS); 25/05/2018 – TBC BANK – SUBSIDIARY JSC TBC BANK ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER AND UNDERWRITER FOR EUROPEAN BANK FOR GEL 120 MLN EUROBOND ISSUE UNDER GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMM; 18/05/2018 – Genesis Essentia Makes Appearance At Cannes; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 22/05/2018 – ASICS Launches The 25th lteration Of The GEL-KAYANO® Series, Helping Runners Go The Distance; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 18/04/2018 – Origin Successfully Achieves Phase IIb GENESIS Trial Objectives Ahead of Schedule and Announces Early Termination of Study

Marshwinds Advisory Co decreased its stake in Northrop Grunman Corp (.90) (NOC) by 18.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshwinds Advisory Co sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,857 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76M, down from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co who had been investing in Northrop Grunman Corp (.90) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $9.73 during the last trading session, reaching $243.62. About 1.52M shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.45 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program

Among 14 analysts covering Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Genesis Energy LP had 49 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 25 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 13 with “Neutral”. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $29 target in Friday, October 13 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained the shares of GEL in report on Thursday, August 4 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, July 18 report.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 67.65% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.34 per share. GEL’s profit will be $13.49 million for 43.66 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold GEL shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 86.72 million shares or 0.19% more from 86.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale holds 0.09% or 49,164 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 24,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Unknown-based Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware has invested 0.06% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 149,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh invested in 0.07% or 311,581 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 132,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt reported 52,576 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 77,381 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 16,093 shares in its portfolio. Argent Tru holds 0.9% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 329,325 shares. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 344,147 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 92,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.08% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Jane Street Grp Llc owns 47,776 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 5,110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 2.07M shares to 7.88M shares, valued at $281.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 113,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,015 activity.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, February 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $378 target in Thursday, April 12 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 26.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $11.33 million activity. The insider Purvis Shawn N sold $427,855. Antkowiak Patrick M. also sold $1.59M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Monday, September 17. $1.35M worth of stock was sold by Caylor Mark A on Thursday, August 30. On Monday, August 27 Kalan Lesley A sold $319,521 worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 1,065 shares. Shares for $1.33 million were sold by Perry David T. The insider CHESTON SHEILA C. sold $3.34M.