Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 11,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.09M, up from 155,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 14.26M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) by 26.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 9,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,877 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41 million, down from 35,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 54,315 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 26.47% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.47% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 FINL OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement to Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 17/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Corporate Communications Team; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Re

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David also sold $3.00 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. CHANDLER MARK D had sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. On Monday, December 3 the insider Tan Irving sold $1.36 million. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. On Friday, November 23 the insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 3.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.31 per share. COLM’s profit will be $87.64M for 16.57 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.93% negative EPS growth.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $330.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 12,495 shares to 217,250 shares, valued at $16.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 3,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.78 million activity. On Wednesday, August 29 Boyle Joseph P sold $131,300 worth of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) or 1,443 shares. The insider Morse Douglas H sold 1,500 shares worth $136,500. The insider GEORGE EDWARD S sold $459,239. 19,946 Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) shares with value of $1.77 million were sold by BANY SARAH.