Laurel Grove Capital Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 204.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46M, up from 2,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $238.75. About 899,478 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top-secret Zuma satellite

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 64.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 111,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,222 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.38M, down from 172,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 1.52 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $11.33 million activity. BUSH WESLEY G also sold $2.75M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares. 5,137 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares with value of $1.59M were sold by Antkowiak Patrick M.. On Monday, July 30 Perry David T sold $1.33M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 4,425 shares. The insider Caylor Mark A sold $1.35 million. $319,521 worth of stock was sold by Kalan Lesley A on Monday, August 27. $3.34M worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by CHESTON SHEILA C. on Wednesday, October 3.

Among 22 analysts covering Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Northrop Grumman had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $270 target in Thursday, May 11 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 12 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Wolfe Research. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 14 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 1.

Laurel Grove Capital Llc, which manages about $236.05M and $197.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 62 investors sold NOC shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh has invested 0.76% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Duncker Streett & Inc holds 200 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 72,073 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 23,769 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 3,215 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Texas-based fund reported 24 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.12% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 10,306 shares stake. Palladium Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.13% or 5,830 shares. Capital Research accumulated 0.11% or 1.25M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,758 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 18,877 shares. 12,546 were reported by Mirae Asset Commerce Ltd. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Com (Wy) reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed/Northrop joint venture and X-ray firm get $144M in local military work – Orlando Business Journal” on November 13, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northrop Grumman Elects Lucy C. Ryan Corporate Vice President, Communications – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Buy Northrop Grumman as Defense Spending Ramps Up – Investorplace.com” on September 21, 2018. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Despite Air Force Concerns, Pentagon Says Space Force Is Affordable – The Motley Fool” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Buckingham: Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Investors Have Excellent Entry Point – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 32 selling transactions for $22.11 million activity. The insider Singh Vijayanthimala sold $17,162. Schatz Jacob J. sold $148,190 worth of stock. Wilson Andrew sold $3.84 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 2. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Bruzzo Chris sold $169,650. $141,342 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Miele Laura on Tuesday, September 4. On Monday, October 1 the insider Soderlund Patrick sold $587,928.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 14.08% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.06 per share. EA’s profit will be $534.77M for 11.15 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 121.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 150 shares. Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp invested 3.62% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Daiwa Sb Invests holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,510 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 45,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp holds 4.01M shares or 5.08% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Ibis Capital Prtn Llp has invested 2.61% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Next Grp holds 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,704 shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 76 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.44% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 31,837 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Electronic Arts had 120 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 14 by M Partners. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 8. As per Wednesday, April 27, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Benchmark maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, May 23. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $93.80 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 24. The company was maintained on Friday, July 28 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, December 8.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 23,622 shares to 134,771 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality by 36,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Int’l Cl A (NYSE:CACI).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) PT Lowered to $100 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Video Game Stocks on Steep Discount – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “As It Sinks to 50 % off Highs, It Is Probably Time to Buy EA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.