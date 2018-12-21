University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 4.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 9,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,404 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.77M, up from 203,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 5.58M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Rev $4.06B; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Pg&E To A3 And Pg&E Corp To Baa1, Outlooks Are Negative; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Masimo Corp Com (MASI) by 19.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 11,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,011 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23M, down from 61,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Masimo Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.98. About 377,804 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 26.46% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO SEES FY EPS $2.88, EST. $2.81; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MASI shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 41.58 million shares or 0.13% more from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birchview LP stated it has 8,000 shares. 18,088 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 477,400 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt reported 0.65% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 30,200 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com owns 12,762 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Comerica Savings Bank owns 0.03% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 30,475 shares. 4,023 were accumulated by Dupont Management. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 0.09% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Citigroup has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Champlain Partners Limited Co accumulated 707,020 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Smithfield Communications invested in 65 shares or 0% of the stock. Logan Mgmt accumulated 69,989 shares.

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $74.97 million activity. $12.34M worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) was sold by KIANI JOE E on Tuesday, September 25. The insider FITCH SANFORD sold 10,000 shares worth $1.18 million. $2.36M worth of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) was sold by Muhsin Bilal. Sampath Anand had sold 30,000 shares worth $3.30M on Wednesday, November 28.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $8.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 3,101 shares to 30,761 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc Com (NYSE:WD) by 8,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP).

Analysts await Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. MASI’s profit will be $38.15M for 35.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Masimo Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Masimo had 20 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Roth Capital. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $83.0 target in Thursday, September 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 10. Piper Jaffray maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $8300 target. The stock of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, February 13. TH Capital maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold”.

Among 19 analysts covering PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. PG&E Corporation had 76 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of PCG in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 18. As per Sunday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Wednesday, October 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $61 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PCG in report on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, May 29 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $46 target.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $538.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50,191 shares to 43,382 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 34,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,556 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).