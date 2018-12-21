Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc (RCII) by 1266.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 63,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,310 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $982,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $804.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 971,504 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 23.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 7.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 7,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,376 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.92 million, up from 98,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 2.32 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold RCII shares while 63 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 43.89 million shares or 1.97% less from 44.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perella Weinberg Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 394,741 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.36% or 84,197 shares. Mason Street Advisors owns 13,159 shares. 70,000 are owned by Springowl Assoc Lc. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.03% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 451,774 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0% or 44,224 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 29,872 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company invested in 0% or 118 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 14,209 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Whittier Tru Com holds 0% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 67,907 shares. 1,654 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 22,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

