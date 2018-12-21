Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 35.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 10 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $910,000, down from 28 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 1.99M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 742,171 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.17M, up from 642,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.20M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More important recent Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellium to purchase stake in auto body sheet JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Constellium to purchase UACJ’s Stake in Auto Body Sheet Joint Venture in Bowling Green, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium celebrates the opening of a new facility in Zilina, Slovakia, to supply Automotive Structures to the Eastern European market – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium provides aluminium solutions for the new AUDI A6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Constellium NV had 34 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 5. Seaport Global maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15.0 target in Friday, February 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 6 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold” on Friday, May 20. The stock of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, August 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, October 30. Citigroup maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) rating on Monday, October 5. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $7 target.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp, which manages about $1.47B and $137.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 210,217 shares to 544,505 shares, valued at $26.43 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 31,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,882 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brown-Forman Still Expensive After 17% Drop – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) CEO Paul Varga on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo Is The Best Alcohol Stock To Buy Now Using Key Value And Income Metrics – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) CEO Paul Varga on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These Distillers Should Gain as Whiskey’s Popularity Grows – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.