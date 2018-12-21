Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 26.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 8,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 31,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 10.02 million shares traded or 84.38% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30 million, down from 21,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $182.71. About 6.56M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. 5,066 shares valued at $225,155 were sold by Nudi Jonathon on Monday, July 9. 13,204 shares valued at $604,321 were sold by MILLER HEIDI on Tuesday, July 31. 1,000 shares were bought by SASTRE MARIA, worth $47,370. The insider Williams-Roll Jacqueline sold 2,450 shares worth $105,919.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Q2 Earnings Outlook For General Mills – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Time To Connect The Dots – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Thursday: FDX, MU, GIS, NVDA, AMD – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale on Thursday, March 22 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, November 8. The rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Neutral” on Monday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 21. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 24. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Wednesday, February 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,381 were reported by First Bankshares. D E Shaw And Communication Inc invested in 149,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny invested in 0.01% or 3,628 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt accumulated 36,044 shares. Wedgewood Inc Pa reported 15,170 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Ims Management holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,260 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 147,200 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd reported 216 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.06% stake. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amarillo Bancshares invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 91,617 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 6,400 shares. First Natl Bank And Trust Of Newtown invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Terril Brothers holds 5,085 shares.

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04M and $739.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,189 shares to 20,131 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap (IWR) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, December 28 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, February 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $195 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 1 by Guggenheim. UBS initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 17 report. Cowen & Co initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Century invested in 1.17% or 5.40 million shares. 21,984 are owned by Dorsey Wright Assocs. 67 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 1.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 48,310 were accumulated by Psagot Invest House Limited. Cim Lc owns 56,068 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. White Elm Ltd owns 5.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 106,160 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 343,504 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Lc holds 220,416 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 3.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Washington Trust State Bank reported 10,345 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Citizens Northern invested in 1,050 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 116,655 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. On Monday, December 17 Haythornthwaite Richard sold $959,993 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mastercard Names Gabrielle Sulzberger to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Vital Mastercard Metrics to Watch in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasterCard: A Strong Stock, But What Are The Risks? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Airlines Has Turnaround Potential – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $255.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 13,860 shares to 147,498 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 57,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 30.05 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.