First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 7,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 495,854 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.94 million, down from 503,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 2.44 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 50.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,877 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $418,000, down from 3,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 4.15M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cerner Corp.: Time To Rally – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner’s (CERN) Millennium Picked by Mid-Valley Hospital – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News For Dec 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cerner loses RevWorks President Jeff Hurst to Waystar – Kansas City Business Journal” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner could snag another big VA contract – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Miles Incorporated stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Telos Cap Management accumulated 44,403 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Madison Investment owns 82,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Thematic Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 658,171 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 2,610 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 3.20 million shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs reported 0.06% stake. Principal Fin Group holds 500,221 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,200 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Company reported 660,213 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32.55M shares. Comgest Invsts Sas accumulated 0.12% or 80,200 shares. M&T Bank reported 79,711 shares.

Among 29 analysts covering Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Cerner Corporation had 129 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79 target in Friday, October 13 report. Evercore maintained the shares of CERN in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CERN in report on Thursday, November 2 to “Outperform” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Friday, June 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 7 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, June 7. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 27 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CERN in report on Monday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.08 million for 21.50 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $78.60 million activity. Shares for $9.93M were sold by BURKE ZANE M on Tuesday, August 28. $4.37M worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares were sold by WILSON JULIE M.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $20.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 41,279 shares to 186,017 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, February 2. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 7 by Evercore. On Thursday, February 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, January 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, January 4. Guggenheim upgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, September 11. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $153 target. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Friday, May 11. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 7 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 29.44 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amica Mutual Ins holds 30,795 shares. Cim Lc has 4.56% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 56,068 shares. Markel Corp invested in 182,100 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.75% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hills Savings Bank And Trust accumulated 1,048 shares. Hartford Management invested in 0.21% or 2,752 shares. Tiger Lc holds 0.64% or 602,833 shares. Johnson Group accumulated 2,777 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2,033 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Asset Incorporated reported 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barnett And owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company owns 57,234 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros invested 1.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 24,515 shares.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49M and $171.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 32,209 shares to 81,585 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,587 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).