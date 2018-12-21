Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 24.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 58,104 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 293,014 shares with $9.84 million value, up from 234,910 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $207.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 38.79M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T

Among 2 analysts covering Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Brandywine Realty Trust had 2 analyst reports since October 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. See Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) latest ratings:

30/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $15 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $18 New Target: $17 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,639 are owned by Capwealth Advsr Ltd Llc. Thompson Inv Mgmt invested in 16,196 shares. Stearns Financial Ser Group holds 0.28% or 36,707 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Town And Country Natl Bank And Dba First Bankers holds 1.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 92,449 shares. Parthenon Limited Co has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.88% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Indiana And Invest Mngmt reported 18,215 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 24,960 shares. Peoples Financial stated it has 1.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcrae Capital Inc accumulated 45,960 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 5.09 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.1% or 5,000 shares. Crossvault Ltd Co stated it has 1.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smart Portfolios Ltd holds 1,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Tigress Financial to “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 27 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, December 3. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $38 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform”. As per Tuesday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Monday, December 3.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,861 shares to 47,274 valued at $6.53 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,770 shares and now owns 135,642 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 749,480 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.64 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Brandywine Realty Trust shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 165.78 million shares or 4.87% less from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 49,667 are owned by Utah Retirement. Assetmark owns 4,161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 0.28% stake. Amer Century Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 41,300 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com holds 1.46% or 1.86M shares. Real Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 6.13% or 1.34 million shares. Cwm Lc reported 52 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 274,935 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). 117,638 are held by Nomura Asset Management Limited. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Telos Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $577,715 activity. $84,215 worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was sold by DIGGS JAMES C. REDD WILLIAM D sold $493,500 worth of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) on Wednesday, August 15.

