Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased China Mobile Ltd (CHL) stake by 32.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 21,522 shares as China Mobile Ltd (CHL)’s stock rose 1.70%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 45,512 shares with $2.23 million value, down from 67,034 last quarter. China Mobile Ltd now has $195.89B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 560,137 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 0.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- AS OF LATEST PRACTICABLE DATE, CHINA MOBILE DIRECTLY HELD 38 PCT OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC

Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.13, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 30 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 19 trimmed and sold equity positions in Northwest Pipe Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 7.25 million shares, down from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Northwest Pipe Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 24 New Position: 6.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company for 242,360 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 206,364 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 236,227 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.98% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 85,803 shares.

The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $21.8. About 64,862 shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) has risen 27.84% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.84% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

Analysts await Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 1,000.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. NWPX’s profit will be $2.63M for 20.19 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Northwest Pipe Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. The company has market cap of $212.22 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Water Transmission and Tubular Products. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The Water Transmission segment primarily produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, including large diameter, high pressure, and engineered welded steel pipe products; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and certain structural applications.

Among 2 analysts covering China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. China Mobile had 2 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 26. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, November 19 report.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Shaw Communications In (NYSE:SJR) stake by 21,888 shares to 8.82M valued at $172.84M in 2018Q3. It also upped Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) stake by 17,754 shares and now owns 58,871 shares. Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) was raised too.