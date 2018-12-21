Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc sold 78,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 392,088 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.06M, down from 470,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Capital Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 146,976 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 47.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prod (MXIM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.80M, up from 249,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 2.10M shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has risen 2.24% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Maxim’s Digital Class D Speaker Amplifiers Deliver the Highest Efficiency in a Compact, Cost-Effective Plug-and-Play Solution; 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 07/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 15/03/2018 – Maxim Power 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.23; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today

Among 32 analysts covering Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. had 103 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, April 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 13. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, January 26 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MXIM in report on Tuesday, January 12 with “Sector Perform” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4700 target in Thursday, August 3 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $73 target in Tuesday, January 30 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 selling transactions for $3.90 million activity. The insider Jain Vivek sold $108,314. The insider Loftus David sold 6,623 shares worth $397,417. $49,573 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) shares were sold by Preeshl Bryan. Shares for $294,895 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R. Shares for $26,589 were sold by Wright Mary Ann on Thursday, August 16. $28,607 worth of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was sold by Gagneja Sumeet on Thursday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold MXIM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 247.08 million shares or 0.03% less from 247.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Opus Gp Limited Liability reported 5,225 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 0.01% or 23,391 shares. The New York-based Hrt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Fjarde Ap holds 56,175 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc stated it has 1.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 20 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.32% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Greenwood Capital Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.2% stake. Netherlands-based Pggm Invs has invested 0.12% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 8,128 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 529,911 shares. Renaissance Techs reported 1.41 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,300 shares to 117,235 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,345 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ECPG shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 28.69 million shares or 8.53% more from 26.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,310 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 26,000 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 31,176 shares. Metropolitan Life Com stated it has 1,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gru Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 11,651 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability owns 52,575 shares. Mason Street holds 0.01% or 7,584 shares in its portfolio. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Sg Americas Ltd invested 0.02% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com stated it has 21 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 18.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.05 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $38.26 million for 4.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Encore Capital Group Inc had 18 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Suntrust Robinson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Thursday, November 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Friday, November 3. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The rating was initiated by Northland Capital on Tuesday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 8. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ECPG in report on Tuesday, September 20 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, November 2. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, October 2.

Since November 9, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $784,050 activity. $480,800 worth of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) was bought by CLARK JONATHAN C.