Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 112.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 240,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 454,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.81M, up from 213,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 2.84 million shares traded or 36.59% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 21/04/2018 – DJ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSNC); 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 44,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 772,121 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $102.42 million, up from 727,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 3.31 million shares traded or 97.87% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Cap Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SS&C Releases Second Round of 2018 Product Upgrades – PRNewswire” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zscaler (ZS) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Frank Zitella to Join DAVIDsTEA as Chief Financial Officer – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index and Capital Movement Index – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rite Aid +8.5% after FY2019 guidance, McKesson pact – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT — Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against McKesson Corporation (MCK) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline -December 26, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fortune 500 company to move headquarters from California to DFW – Dallas Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson: A Value Investing Perspective – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

