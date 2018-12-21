Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 35.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 6,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $619,000, down from 17,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 5.81 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70M, up from 33,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 9.76M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Why PayPal Stock Is a Strong Buy on Any Dip – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa Inc.: Goodbye Cash, Hello Visa – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ranking The Payment Technology And Services Providers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Payment stocks with `recession resistance’ may outperform in 2019: RBC – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “4 Reasons To Buy Visa Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Mechanics Bank Trust Department, which manages about $467.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 6,598 shares to 17,665 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,383 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co has 1.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 53,115 shares. Next Gp holds 0.57% or 8,254 shares. Meridian Mgmt Co has 1.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,291 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il owns 65,200 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors has 14,865 shares. 186,504 were accumulated by Country Tru Savings Bank. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,030 shares stake. Ipswich Management Inc holds 44,745 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 341,460 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 23,840 are owned by Graham Management Lp. Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 8,461 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 2,761 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, October 11. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $107.0 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, December 5. On Friday, April 15 the stock rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $112.0 target in Tuesday, October 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $90 target in Monday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Stephens.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. $325,541 worth of stock was sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H on Monday, December 3.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.11 million for 11.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Appoints Sachin N Shah as Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “AIG Slips to 52 Week Low: Will the Stock Decline Further? – Zacks.com” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Life Limited (U.K.) Appoints New CEO – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 21,584 shares. Fulton State Bank Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Delaware-based Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has invested 0.08% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cumberland Prtn Ltd holds 1.28% or 251,702 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 9.68M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Sterneck Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.11% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pggm owns 1.52M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Service holds 1.51% or 58,526 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 0.34% or 17,888 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Blair William And Il holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 16,827 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,882 shares to 70,631 shares, valued at $5.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 314,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 513,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).