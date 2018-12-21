Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) Forms $4.61 Double Top; Winnebago Industries (WGO) Sentiment Is 1.07

Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 94 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 88 cut down and sold their equity positions in Winnebago Industries Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 25.81 million shares, down from 26.70 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Winnebago Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 59 Increased: 62 New Position: 32.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) formed double top with $4.93 target or 7.00% above today’s $4.61 share price. Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) has $112.67M valuation. The stock increased 4.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 185,358 shares traded or 92.36% up from the average. Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has risen 106.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MFIN News: 18/04/2018 – Medallion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Financial To Withdraw the Company’s Election to Be Regulated as a Business Development Co; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Co; 14/05/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES PER COMMON SHARE $0.13; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – THROUGH UNIT RENEWED FOR ADDITIONAL 9 MONTHS CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP. ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF DZ BANK CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Medallion Fincl Corp. Announces Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposal to De-BDC; 09/03/2018 – Medallion Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 14; 02/04/2018 – MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP – FILED CO’S WITHDRAWAL FORM OF BDC ELECTION WITH SEC & GOING FORWARD WILL OPERATE AS A NON-INVESTMENT CO; 02/04/2018 – Medallion Financial Corp. Completes de-BDC Process and Will Operate Going Forward as a Non-Investment Company

The stock increased 1.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 1.72 million shares traded or 103.12% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has declined 60.80% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries to Withdraw Chicago Stock Exchange Listing – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Winnebago Industries, Jabil, and Tallgrass Energy Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Stocks Trade Higher Ahead of Fed Decision – Schaeffers Research” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company has market cap of $737.55 million. The firm makes motor homes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings that provide living accommodations and include kitchen, dining, sleeping, and bath areas, as well as a lounge. It has a 6.87 P/E ratio. It also provides travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers under the Winnebago brand name; component parts for other manufacturers; motorhome shells for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office space; and commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party upfitters.