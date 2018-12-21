CVR Refining LP (CVRR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.73, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 15 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 46 reduced and sold their holdings in CVR Refining LP. The active investment managers in our database reported: 10.29 million shares, down from 20.76 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CVR Refining LP in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 20 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 46.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 1,000 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 4.42%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 3,143 shares with $1.27 million value, up from 2,143 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $37.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.63% or $9.38 during the last trading session, reaching $346.85. About 699,785 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has risen 1.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron’s first quarter profit soars 92 percent; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. It owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas. It has a 3.39 P/E ratio. The firm also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 340 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 150 owned crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.5 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 330,384 shares traded. CVR Refining, LP (CVRR) has risen 5.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical CVRR News: 10/04/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $14 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – CVRR TO BEGIN BLENDING 5% BIODIESEL WITH DIESEL BY END-2Q; 26/04/2018 – CVR REFINING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $126M, EST. $54.4M; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC – PURPOSE OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR CVR ENERGY IS TO INCREASE OWNERSHIP OF CVR REFINING; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 26/04/2018 – CVR REFINING SEES GENERATING 25% MORE RINS BY END-2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Upgrades Icahn’s CVR Refining As Midland Spreads Crash; 26/04/2018 – CVRR TO BUILD WHOLESALE/RETAIL BUSINESS TO LIMIT RIN EXPOSURE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – CVR ENERGY – AS OF OFFER DATE, CO & AFFILIATES (INCLUDING AFFILIATES OF ICAHN ENTERPRISES) BENEFICIALLY OWNED ABOUT 69.8% OF UNITS OF CVR REFINING

Icahn Carl C holds 0.45% of its portfolio in CVR Refining, LP for 5.75 million shares. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc owns 22,310 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 98,096 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Regeneron had 11 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 3 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 16 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $409 target in Friday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of REGN in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Oppenheimer. As per Friday, August 3, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 39 investors sold REGN shares while 173 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 70.41 million shares or 0.23% more from 70.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Syntal Prtn Ltd owns 1,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Hartford Inv Management has invested 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.02% or 1,107 shares. 43,033 were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Fagan accumulated 550 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Westpac Banking Corp reported 5,056 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.24M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 17 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,998 shares. Scotia Incorporated holds 0% or 757 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd has 0.13% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Cutter Brokerage reported 0.62% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

