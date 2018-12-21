Meridian Management Co Has Boosted Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position; Qualys Has 1.31 Sentiment

Meridian Management Co increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 36.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meridian Management Co acquired 4,284 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock declined 10.24%. The Meridian Management Co holds 16,080 shares with $2.17M value, up from 11,796 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $14.80B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.2. About 358,173 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59

Qualys Inc (QLYS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.35, from 1.66 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 126 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 96 sold and decreased their stakes in Qualys Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 30.96 million shares, down from 31.00 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Qualys Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 71 Increased: 82 New Position: 44.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 66,589 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) has risen 32.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 21/03/2018 – Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 12/04/2018 – Illumio and Qualys Integrate Their Solutions to Deliver the Industry’s First Vulnerability-Based Micro-Segmentation; 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – ACQUIRED SOFTWARE ASSETS OF 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees FY18 Rev $276.8M-$278.5M; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Qualys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QLYS); 10/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $9.84 million for 69.82 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.43% negative EPS growth.

Goodman Financial Corp holds 3.73% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. for 86,345 shares. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owns 485,861 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley has 2.57% invested in the company for 117,187 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 1.99% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 90,652 shares.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. It has a 63.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables clients to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold FANG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan reported 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 92,212 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 17,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Grp holds 80 shares. Kings Point holds 855 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gluskin Sheff & Associate reported 30,770 shares stake. Fin Counselors accumulated 7,197 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 33,510 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 1.2% or 130,265 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 70,000 shares stake. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 175,337 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cwm Llc accumulated 9,443 shares or 0.03% of the stock.