Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Cerner (CERN) Stake; Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 95.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 102,695 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock declined 13.89%. The Meritage Portfolio Management holds 4,916 shares with $317,000 value, down from 107,611 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $16.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 836,174 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.72, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 46 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 48 reduced and sold stock positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 54.46 million shares, up from 49.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clean Energy Fuels Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 29 Increased: 30 New Position: 16.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $78.60 million activity. The insider ILLIG CLIFFORD W sold 250,000 shares worth $14.38M. Another trade for 381,139 shares valued at $24.41 million was sold by BURKE ZANE M. WILSON JULIE M had sold 67,574 shares worth $4.37 million on Thursday, August 16.

Meritage Portfolio Management increased Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) stake by 34,959 shares to 74,348 valued at $4.36 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) stake by 46,345 shares and now owns 173,185 shares. Host Hotels And Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 5,174 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 100,197 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP holds 153 shares. 2,443 are held by Cwm. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo owns 321,262 shares. Harding Loevner Lp invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Macguire Cheswick And Tuttle Invest Counsel Ltd reported 6,135 shares. Generation Management Llp accumulated 7.81M shares or 4.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Optimum holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 62,297 shares. Profund Lc holds 30,894 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Torray Limited Liability Company reported 273,026 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nuance Investments Ltd Liability invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Among 9 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Underperform” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, July 10. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 29 by Leerink Swann. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of CERN in report on Friday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 to “Sector Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Friday, October 26. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $67 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, October 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CERN in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Monday, August 20 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 9.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.53 per share. CERN’s profit will be $191.11 million for 22.05 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.0209 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6491. About 277,891 shares traded. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has risen 3.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CLNE News: 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 19/04/2018 – UNION ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD PARTNERSHIP SAYS ENTERED CONTRACT WITH CLEAN ENERGY FUELS TO CONSTRUCT 3 CNG FUELING STATIONS ALONG ONTARIO’S HIGHWAY 401; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 13/03/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels 4Q Loss $28.3M; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 3.0C; 25/04/2018 – Catalina Pacific®, a CalPortland® Company, Stakes Out Environmental Leadership Position by Converting Its California Ready-Mi; 10/05/2018 – CLEAN ENERGY FUELS 1Q REV. $102.4M, EST. $102.0M (2 EST.); 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total

Analysts await Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

