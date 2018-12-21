Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 5.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 4,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 92,638 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51M, up from 88,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.30M shares traded or 137.91% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 34.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 20,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, up from 58,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 53.11M shares traded or 57.50% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43

Among 21 analysts covering Dominion Midstream (NYSE:D), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Dominion Midstream had 59 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 18 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, November 3 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 23 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 3 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 9. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, October 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 26. Wells Fargo maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Monday, December 17 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Pension Serv holds 0.19% or 651,553 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 270,232 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 79,043 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Mariner Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Clinton Gp Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 24,092 shares. Burney Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 35,428 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested in 0.05% or 34,840 shares. Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.68% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wills Grp Inc Inc holds 3.54% or 76,314 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsr holds 0.13% or 40,752 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, At Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cibc Ww Markets has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 211,883 shares. 61,198 are held by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $331.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50,200 shares to 11,561 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 59,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,879 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $711,500 activity.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, October 16 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, December 15 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Monday, August 22. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was initiated by FBN Securities with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MU in report on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 29 to “Outperform”. Cowen & Co maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Thursday, June 21. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $72 target. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 0% or 100 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 22,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15,575 are held by Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Grp One Trading LP holds 201,047 shares. Foundry Lc stated it has 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra invested 0.82% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.21% or 17,928 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Limited Liability stated it has 0.27% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sunbelt invested 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sentinel Lba reported 1.34% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 32,023 shares. Central Asset And Management Holding (Hk) Ltd stated it has 1.41% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Omega Advsrs reported 327,700 shares. Cibc Asset Management accumulated 195,829 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 149,176 shares.