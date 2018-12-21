Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,956 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.53M, up from 227,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 50.47M shares traded or 32.09% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 8.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 2,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 22,792 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.06M, down from 25,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $241.49. About 5.10M shares traded or 37.13% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 20 by FBN Securities. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 21 by Vetr. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Monday, January 23. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Wednesday, September 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90.0 target in Monday, October 2 report. UBS maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 44,268 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $29.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,038 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Capossela Christopher C had sold 4,000 shares worth $422,000. $2.15M worth of stock was sold by BROD FRANK H on Wednesday, October 31. On Friday, October 26 the insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million. Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Light Street Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 573,000 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Gm Advisory Gru Incorporated has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sei holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.71M shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 433,575 shares. Glovista Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Limited Co accumulated 15,928 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Texas-based King Luther Cap has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Ptnrs Lc reported 30,521 shares. Moreover, Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.52 million shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Com reported 7,284 shares. Ardsley Advisory Prns invested in 219,000 shares. Gabelli & Inv Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap LP owns 126,269 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith Communications Inc stated it has 11,543 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $3.22 earnings per share, up 24.32% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.59 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 18.75 P/E if the $3.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.41 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Investment Llc owns 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,163 shares. Private Wealth Incorporated holds 0.09% or 962 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,137 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa invested 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Virginia-based Blue Edge Capital Ltd has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Tru holds 1,638 shares. Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Contravisory Management Inc holds 68 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,295 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 45 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 37,345 shares. Parametrica Mgmt invested in 0.81% or 1,393 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 860 shares stake. Rfg Advisory Limited Liability invested in 1,226 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. Shares for $45,262 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin. Another trade for 15,393 shares valued at $4.07M was made by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $779,001 worth of stock. Nelson Steven H also sold $2.16 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 5,000 shares were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J, worth $1.32 million on Thursday, September 13.