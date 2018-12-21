Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 6,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 52,717 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.39 million, down from 59,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $91.86. About 10.68 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 8,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,126 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.76 million, down from 374,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $99.47. About 55.53M shares traded or 45.33% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. BROD FRANK H had sold 2,000 shares worth $214,363. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 10,913 shares to 110,988 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 33,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 17 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Thursday, August 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, October 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 23 by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.81 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 12,015 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 15,198 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt stated it has 124,753 shares. Northside Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,347 shares. Kensico Management Corp invested in 6.7% or 3.57 million shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 23,768 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% or 552 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,506 shares. The New York-based Hap Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westchester Cap Mngmt Inc owns 100,123 shares. 1,085 are owned by Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc stated it has 566,922 shares. Focused Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Bristol John W And Communication New York has 3.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 999,016 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.98 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $252,509. $4.39M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Matthew Price also sold $276,951 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Coombe Gary A sold $1.01 million worth of stock or 11,000 shares. 5,402 shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P, worth $451,186. 33,684 shares valued at $3.18 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Penobscot Investment has invested 1.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Covington Investment Advsrs reported 25,769 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 312,622 shares. The Iowa-based Security Financial Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Community Bank Na accumulated 69,934 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 16,129 shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 4.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 83,940 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 14,554 shares. Wealthfront, a California-based fund reported 69,731 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 224,421 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,890 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc Incorporated reported 0.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 6,340 were accumulated by Botty Limited Liability Com. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashfield Capital Prns Llc invested in 98,097 shares or 0.92% of the stock.