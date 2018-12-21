Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Middleby (MIDD) by 24.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 15,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,270 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.24M, down from 63,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Middleby for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 298,479 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has declined 12.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (DGII) by 23.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 381,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.98 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Digi Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 87,810 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has risen 13.61% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DGII News: 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – EXPECTS TO DELIVER CAPEX BETWEEN 10% – 12% OF SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Convocation of the Company’s General Shareholders Meeting for 2 May 2018 for the Approval of, among Others, the 2017 Annual Report and of the 2017 Financial Statements; 23/04/2018 – MTBOT – Largest Yellow Taxicab Trade Association in NYC – Announces Major Investment Deal with STRONG for Traditional and Digi; 22/05/2018 – Kingbright Recognizes Digi-Key with ”Achievement Award 2017, Outstanding Sales Performance”; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Digi-Me is Proving to Reduce Cost Per Hire and Provides Added Revenue Stream for Employers, Staffing Firms, and RPOs; 26/04/2018 – Digi International: Goergen to Accept Position at Another Company; 19/03/2018 – Digi Communications N.V.: Announcement on the Convocation Date for the Company’s GSM Approving the 2017 Annual Report; 13/04/2018 – DIGI.COM BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 386.1 MLN RGT; 18/05/2018 – Omron Proudly Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Distributor of the Year

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $264,837 activity. The insider Roberts Tracy L. sold 2,401 shares worth $28,481.

Analysts await Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 114.29% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. DGII’s profit will be $274,683 for 246.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Digi International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.31% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Digi Intl had 14 analyst reports since August 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 11 by Sidoti. Lake Street maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Friday, January 27 report. The stock of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) earned “Neutral” rating by Sidoti on Wednesday, August 24. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Roth Capital initiated the shares of DGII in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Monday, January 25.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 1.59 million shares to 16.79M shares, valued at $346.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) by 337,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 6 investors sold DGII shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 21.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 103,396 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Schwab Charles reported 59,490 shares. Voya Lc stated it has 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Brandes LP holds 49,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 62,068 shares. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.03% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Perritt Capital Management holds 0.32% or 79,652 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 428 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 39,508 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 272,015 shares. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. 558,549 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII). Punch Assoc Management reported 1.27% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MIDD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 53.69 million shares or 8.59% less from 58.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 206,632 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 42,692 shares. Smithfield Communication owns 520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 3,324 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 750 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mgmt accumulated 959,221 shares or 9.7% of the stock. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 10,627 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 627 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Westpac Corporation invested in 0% or 43,886 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 14,289 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 18,824 shares. Bares Cap Mngmt Inc holds 7.06% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 1.95 million shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Middleby had 28 analyst reports since November 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 7 the stock rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Buckingham Research upgraded The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) rating on Monday, September 24. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $174 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 8. On Friday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, October 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 1 by Susquehanna. The stock of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 19. The rating was maintained by TH Capital on Thursday, November 12 with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 10.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.48 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.03 million for 15.67 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr (NYSE:UDR) by 811,970 shares to 12.83M shares, valued at $518.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).