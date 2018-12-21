Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 7,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 36,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.60 million, down from 43,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 19.68M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome Of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting On XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Unit Runs Out of Buyers as Consumer Health Loses Allure; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $76.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1384.17. About 6.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have taken opposite stances on the “Rooney Rule” resolution; 23/04/2018 – Barriers to entering the pharmaceutical industry are too high even for Amazon: Billionaire investor; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. SUSMAN SALLY had sold 40,381 shares worth $1.50 million.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, April 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, October 31. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $54.0 target. The company was maintained on Saturday, September 5 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, August 14. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 20. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, June 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3300 target. On Monday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $123.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,174 shares to 18,560 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.51 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plancorp Lc reported 34,461 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,889 shares. Davidson Invest holds 2.37% or 540,299 shares. Haverford holds 0.39% or 483,342 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pictet National Bank Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 15,019 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 3.14M shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 38,468 shares. Agf Invests stated it has 511,318 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd Co owns 1,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cadence Management owns 347,497 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Shapiro Cap Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.43M shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.87% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Architects accumulated 66,271 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M. Shares for $5.31 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M on Wednesday, August 29. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M. $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28M.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 20 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Tigress Financial. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, November 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 27. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by Benchmark. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 26. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary accumulated 30,300 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Toth Fincl Advisory has 478 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ohio-based Huntington Bankshares has invested 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,021 are held by First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson. North Amer Mgmt Corp reported 230 shares stake. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 699 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt Co invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 57,595 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 30,536 shares. Cap Ca holds 8.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,844 shares. The Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 286 shares. 1,111 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 657,887 shares.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 9,100 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,900 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

