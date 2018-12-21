Main Street Restaurant Group Inc (MAIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.71, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 83 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 51 sold and reduced positions in Main Street Restaurant Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 11.91 million shares, up from 11.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Main Street Restaurant Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 54 New Position: 29.

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) stake by 3.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 16,931 shares as Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME)’s stock rose 9.33%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 434,779 shares with $74.00 million value, down from 451,710 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Com Cl A now has $66.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 251 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 AND AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 16/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 13; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP RE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 04/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT IGNITED BY SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 6.8% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation for 725,029 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 107,611 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 2.58% invested in the company for 402,925 shares. The California-based Guild Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.62% in the stock. Usca Ria Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 319,079 shares.

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.43M for 13.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.04M shares traded or 268.14% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 06/03/2018 Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) stake by 501,684 shares to 2.95M valued at $80.28 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) stake by 41,545 shares and now owns 734,416 shares. Plains Gp Hldgs LP Ltd Partnr was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, December 4. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $210 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of CME in report on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, October 11. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44M for 28.89 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.23 million activity. Pietrowicz John W. sold $449,650 worth of stock. Shares for $1.89M were sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A. Shares for $626,039 were sold by Holzrichter Julie. 13,500 shares valued at $2.59M were sold by Tully Sean on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 187 shares valued at $35,530 was made by Pankau Ronald A. on Monday, December 10. $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Tobin Jack J on Wednesday, September 5. $959,220 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Carey Charles P.