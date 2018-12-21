Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 27,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.76. About 2.46 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners LP (TLP) by 150.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 17,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.66% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 28,862 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Transmontaigne Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 64,907 shares traded. Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has risen 5.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.53% the S&P500. Some Historical TLP News: 15/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – TransMontaigne Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – WILL EXPAND ITS BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 22/03/2018 – TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Expects No Direct Fincl Impact From Proposed FERC Pipeline Policy Revisions; 23/05/2018 – TransMontaigne at Group Dinner Hosted By MUFG Securities Today; 17/04/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS $0.015 BOOST IN QTRLY DIST; 17/04/2018 – TLP BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 78.5C FROM 77C, EST. 78.5C; 15/03/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 4Q EPS 41c; 09/05/2018 – Transmontaigne Partners 1Q Rev $56.4M

Among 7 analysts covering TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. had 27 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded the shares of TLP in report on Thursday, June 15 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by UBS. The stock of Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 2. As per Wednesday, March 15, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 11 to “Hold”. On Thursday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Mitsubishi UFJ initiated Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) on Thursday, September 1 with “Neutral” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of TLP in report on Monday, June 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, September 9.

More notable recent Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 3, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 8 investors sold TLP shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 9.70 million shares or 0.19% less from 9.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 219,307 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 611,161 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Alexandria Capital Ltd Company accumulated 73,074 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Savings Bank has 0% invested in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) for 10,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,419 shares. 189,387 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Arclight Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 16.55% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). First Republic reported 0% in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Regions Fincl invested in 3,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 7,600 shares. Amg Funds Limited invested in 0.66% or 23,436 shares.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal – StreetInsider.com” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP Semi: Nothing To Sweat – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China Eases the Pressure on Qualcomm’s NXP Deal – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: XRX,NXPI,NOK,MRIN,GOOG,GOOGL,DPW – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, September 9, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Friday, October 28 to “Underperform”. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 28. Oppenheimer maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Thursday, May 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 25.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 25,797 shares to 264,775 shares, valued at $36.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 17,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).