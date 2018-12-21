Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 17.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 18,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,682 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.47 million, down from 109,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $199.69. About 949,859 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M

Tobam increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 251.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 213,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.87M, up from 84,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 1.28 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has declined 0.21% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Will Invest $130M for IEnova Unit to Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal in Baja California, Mexico; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proffitt Goodson invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited Com has invested 0.18% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 212,407 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 2,546 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 62,866 are held by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,403 shares stake. Friess Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.38% stake. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Hitchwood Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Millennium Mngmt has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 8,114 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management Research Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 850 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America accumulated 206 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $28.36 million activity. LACOB JOSEPH sold $2.32M worth of stock. On Thursday, August 23 Pascaud Raphael sold $3.79M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 10,500 shares. Another trade for 6,417 shares valued at $2.35 million was made by Relic Zelko on Tuesday, August 14. 8,764 shares were sold by Puco Christopher C., worth $1.99 million. Thaler Warren S sold $1.27 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, August 23. Beard Simon sold $1.50M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Wednesday, August 29.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,568 shares to 15,806 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 132,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,993 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 2.52% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $92.78M for 43.04 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.45% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Align Technology had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 26 report. Leerink Swann initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 11 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 31. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 4. Credit Suisse maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Thursday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Morgan Stanley. Stephens downgraded the shares of ALGN in report on Friday, January 19 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Sunday, May 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SRE shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 229.67 million shares or 3.57% more from 221.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Colonial Advsrs reported 17,406 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Massachusetts Fin Service Ma holds 0.1% or 2.09 million shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 369,025 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.11% or 85,147 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 6,189 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Architects has 1,112 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.12% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 5,244 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 100 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 11,582 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc accumulated 2,006 shares. 2,941 are owned by Chartist Ca. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 5.22 million shares stake. First Manhattan Company, a New York-based fund reported 113,295 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 42,933 shares to 244,781 shares, valued at $21.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cia De Minas Buenaventur (NYSE:BVN) by 156,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).