Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 32.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,152 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $797,000, down from 16,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 756,893 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Operating Margin 8.5%; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REAFFIMS 2018 FY EPS OUTLOOK OF $2.95 TO $3.15; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (RLJ) by 14.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 848,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $148.34M, up from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 900,679 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 11.82% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT ROSS H. BIERKAN TO RETIRE; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 09/05/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $429.6M; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $307.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11,268 shares to 21,332 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Textron Aviation nears the finish line with Cessna Citation Longitude – Wichita Business Journal” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Aerospace company expands Mesa HQ, hiring another 100 for high-skilled jobs – Phoenix Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 36.49% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.74 per share. TXT’s profit will be $245.38M for 11.42 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RLJ-A: Mispriced Preferred Stock Bargain (A Third Opportunity To Score Big Gains) – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Win The Monopoly Game: Buy High-Yield Hotels When They Are On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of DoubleTree Burlington and Provides Hurricane Florence & Third Quarter Update – Business Wire” on October 03, 2018. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) CEO Ross Bierkan on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Owner of Louisville Marriott Downtown forecasts strong future as renovations wrap up – Louisville Business First” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Logistics Ppty Trust by 93,941 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $24.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 815,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.82M shares, and cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

