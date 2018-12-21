Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Cl A Class A (CME) by 36.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc sold 1,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,284 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $559,000, down from 5,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $184.9. About 2.66M shares traded or 26.25% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 9; 19/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 17/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 16; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 18/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON FUND BUYING, HIGHER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 31.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd analyzed 1,915 shares as the company's stock declined 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $788,000, down from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $148.14. About 1.77M shares traded or 60.44% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 16.70% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CME’s profit will be $572.44 million for 28.89 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Com holds 0.32% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Co holds 22,903 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,141 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 27,949 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Lc reported 546,446 shares stake. Washington Financial Bank holds 2,503 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.33% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Citizens Commercial Bank Co invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dubuque Bancshares And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 83 shares. Schwab Charles Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.29M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 1,208 shares. 2.46M are owned by Ameriprise Incorporated. National Pension Service holds 0.22% or 317,076 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.1% or 241,128 shares.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.23 million activity.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc, which manages about $465.79M and $148.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf by 1,942 shares to 4,704 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold ROK shares while 212 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 81.37 million shares or 5.20% less from 85.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Shell Asset Mgmt reported 65,615 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc reported 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 25,989 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 40,286 shares. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,611 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 0.01% or 23,636 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.07% or 8.96M shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 191,440 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Bluestein R H And Company, Michigan-based fund reported 2,123 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 2,883 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Girard Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 228 shares. 6,600 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $9.66 million activity.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.96 per share. ROK’s profit will be $240.16 million for 18.61 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.69% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,280 shares to 37,449 shares, valued at $9.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 31 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 6 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive.