Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased United States Steel (X) stake by 78.85% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 30,000 shares as United States Steel (X)’s stock declined 28.01%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 68,047 shares with $2.07M value, up from 38,047 last quarter. United States Steel now has $3.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.42. About 4.85 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 34.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 09/03/2018 – Viking Global Reports 5.5% Stake in U.S. Steel; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 12/03/2018 – US Steel: Market Conditions From Steel Import Tariffs to Be Clearer Over Next Several Months; 13/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL-TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO FUND TENDER OFFER FOR, OR REDEMPTION OF, 8.375% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021; 07/03/2018 – US Steel Anticipates Increased Demand for Steel in U.S. From Pending Action

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) stake by 136.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Griffin Asset Management Inc acquired 12,729 shares as W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)’s stock rose 6.93%. The Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 22,037 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 9,308 last quarter. W. P. Carey Inc. now has $11.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 809,093 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has declined 0.62% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased Johnson Controls Int stake by 1.19 million shares to 734,165 valued at $25.70 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) stake by 149,160 shares and now owns 85,889 shares. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. United States Steel had 6 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, October 2 to “Hold”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 27. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by UBS.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Steel: 8 Months After The Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “2 Steel Stocks That Have a Killer Advantage – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, United States Steel and AT&T – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Steel upgraded as UBS, seeing limited downside after selloff – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $403,290 activity. Shares for $148,879 were bought by Hoysradt Jean. 3,850 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) shares with value of $254,411 were bought by Niehaus Christopher.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WPC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 1.66% less from 49.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schafer Cullen Mgmt has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Synovus Finance has 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,629 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 56,037 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 51,922 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 12,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City, West Virginia-based fund reported 43 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research Inc invested in 0.03% or 79,403 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 50,714 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested 0.17% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 8,726 were accumulated by Franklin Res. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 7,539 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 217,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.