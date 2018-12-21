Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.22 million, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.43. About 2.38 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 6.79% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – A rise in the price of McDonald’s Big Maca didn’t scare away customers in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

Mittleman Brothers Llc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80M, up from 248,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 19,669 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 64 investors sold MCD shares while 569 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 494.95 million shares or 3.25% less from 511.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indiana Trust & Mgmt invested in 10,657 shares. South Street Advsrs Lc invested 0.14% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 0.05% or 2,275 shares. Washington-based Lesa Sroufe has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Michigan-based Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated has invested 0.37% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ledyard Comml Bank owns 6,214 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Company holds 0.23% or 7,477 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin accumulated 130,000 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Benin has invested 0.23% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Family Cap accumulated 3,300 shares. Moreover, Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0.33% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Triangle Securities Wealth holds 3,736 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Among 38 analysts covering McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), 30 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. McDonald’s Corporation had 166 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold”. As per Friday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 26. The rating was initiated by Longbow on Friday, March 18 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 2. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, October 8. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, April 27.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $39.40 million activity. Krulewitch Jerome N had sold 3,192 shares worth $562,335 on Wednesday, October 24. DeBiase Francesca A. had sold 15,136 shares worth $2.67 million. Borden Ian Frederick sold 4,782 shares worth $849,666.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.71 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 23.35 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering HB Financial Group (NYSE:KB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HB Financial Group had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 23 to “Overweight”. The stock of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Bank of America. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.