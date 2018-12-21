MoinCoin (MOIN) registered 7.80% move up on December 20-21

It was good day for MoinCoin (MOIN), as it jumped by $0.0014365085 or 7.80%, touching $0.0198648604. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that MoinCoin (MOIN) is looking for the $0.02185134644 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0307399958892872. The highest price was $0.0198648604 and lowest of $0.0184283519 for December 20-21. The open was $0.0184283519. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, MoinCoin (MOIN) tokens went down -7.39% from $0.02145 for coin. For 100 days MOIN is down -31.26% from $0.0289. It traded at $0.07923 200 days ago. MoinCoin (MOIN) has 11.61M coins mined with the market cap $230,611. It has 184.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/05/2015. The Crypto MOIN has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under algorithm.

MoinCoin uses the SHA256d algorithm to provide secure and fast payments. MOIN is a PoW/PoS hybrid.