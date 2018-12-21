Among 3 analysts covering Menzies John PLC (LON:MNZS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Menzies John PLC had 12 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 14 by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Monday, July 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 10 by Peel Hunt. The stock of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, August 14. The stock of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, October 11. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of MNZS in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, August 1. Numis Securities maintained the shares of MNZS in report on Tuesday, September 4 with “Buy” rating. See John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) latest ratings:

14/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

04/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 790.00 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 800.00 Maintain

14/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 809.00 New Target: GBX 748.00 Maintain

The stock increased 0.40% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 506. About 48,562 shares traded. John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of 418.30 million GBP. It operates through two divisions, Distribution and Aviation. It has a 51.11 P/E ratio. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services.