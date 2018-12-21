National Pension Service decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 2.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 32,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $58.54 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 6.27 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 67.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,333 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 38,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.4. About 8.37M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 36 analysts covering Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $326.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56,418 shares to 123,723 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,441 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. Shares for $92,750 were bought by KIMBLE DONALD R. $182,600 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was bought by MOONEY BETH E. On Thursday, August 16 the insider Schosser Douglas M sold $129,972. Another trade for 288,546 shares valued at $6.00 million was made by Gorman Christopher M. on Wednesday, July 25. 27,674 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares with value of $572,105 were sold by Evans Trina M. 6,963 shares were sold by Highsmith Carlton L, worth $127,910.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

National Pension Service, which manages about $24.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 24,880 shares to 394,438 shares, valued at $27.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 50,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Among 25 analysts covering Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. The insider Myers Daniel P. sold $1.21M.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.81 million for 16.27 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.