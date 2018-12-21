Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cedar Fair (FUN) by 34.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 23,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.81M, up from 68,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cedar Fair for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 124,125 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 22.29% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 63.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 8,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,788 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, up from 13,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 3.61 million shares traded or 5.39% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Finance Serv holds 19,907 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 19,179 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris & Co Ca holds 0.02% or 4,672 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 753,255 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 7,948 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Co holds 1.84% or 20,399 shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 21,986 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 793,692 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. 240 were reported by Beacon Capital Management. Hourglass Capital Lc has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 24,948 shares. Regal Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 1,778 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cambridge Trust stated it has 2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 434,828 shares or 1.13% of the stock.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $8.19 million activity. 9,996 shares valued at $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27. Mikkilineni Krishna sold $4.06 million worth of stock or 28,281 shares. DAVIS D SCOTT had sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Monday, April 24. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $166 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, October 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Cowen & Co.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 47,150 shares to 95,820 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 13,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,458 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 73,536 shares to 508,415 shares, valued at $113.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 230,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,932 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold FUN shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.42 million shares or 2.39% less from 28.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 6,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Company invested in 11,209 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 21,750 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Mondrian Invest Prtnrs accumulated 92,299 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 13,096 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 16,837 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1,000 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 122,403 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mngmt holds 525 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 58,992 shares. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Delaware invested 0.09% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Valley Advisers holds 0.03% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.12 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $102,880 was made by Affeldt Eric on Friday, November 2.

Among 11 analysts covering Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Cedar Fair had 30 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 18 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating given on Monday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 16 report. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 9 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of FUN in report on Thursday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Janney Capital given on Wednesday, September 16.