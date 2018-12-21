Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 16,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 444,992 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $118.39 million, down from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $240.69. About 5.53 million shares traded or 48.66% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 5.89 million shares traded or 35.44% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.38% or 75,148 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 27.15M shares stake. Cohen And Steers has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bancorp Of The West has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hyman Charles D holds 1.99% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 171,731 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 1.58 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 21,043 shares. Eastern Savings Bank has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,685 shares. Girard Ptnrs Limited reported 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,950 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 346,071 were accumulated by Atlanta Management L L C. Liberty Cap has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Atlas Browninc owns 29,878 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. The insider Khan Mehmood sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53M. Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of stock or 12,024 shares. Spanos Mike sold $2.26M worth of stock.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $28.26 million activity. 6,090 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.72 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. Shine Kenneth Irwin had sold 177 shares worth $45,262 on Wednesday, July 18. The insider Nelson Steven H sold 8,142 shares worth $2.16M. The insider WILSON D ELLEN sold 15,393 shares worth $4.07M. On Thursday, September 13 the insider HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 148,334 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $113.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 194,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold UNH shares while 499 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 787.07 million shares or 0.65% less from 792.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laffer has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 155,782 are owned by Dana Inv Advsrs Inc. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advsrs Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1,437 shares. 3,336 are held by Hartford Financial Management. Hanson Mcclain owns 1,426 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc owns 15,822 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 9,261 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) holds 29,132 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based Bancorp has invested 0.44% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Panagora Asset invested in 1.51M shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 80,130 shares. Leisure Management holds 0.57% or 2,646 shares. Financial Architects Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).