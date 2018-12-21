Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 33.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 69,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 277,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.90 million, up from 207,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 11.05% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.29. About 51.98M shares traded or 98.01% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 59.11% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 16.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 178,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.79 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 844,789 shares traded or 192.68% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has declined 16.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 10/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S RENOVA ENERGIA SAYS IT HAS CALLED OFF ASSET-SALE TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA RENOVÁVEL; EXCLUSIVITY PERIOD ENDED WITH NO AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q EPS 42c

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 39 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities maintained Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) on Wednesday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 22, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. National Bank Canada initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $50 target in Tuesday, December 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 8 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of BIP in report on Monday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) rating on Friday, June 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $4400 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, November 5 with “Outperform”.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 475,011 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $42.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 124,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Among 56 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 14 have Buy rating, 10 Sell and 32 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Twitter had 258 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) earned “Underweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, February 10. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2800 target in Wednesday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, August 31. The stock of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 29 report. Topeka Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, October 5 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, September 24 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, June 1 by RBC Capital Markets.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 42,285 shares to 19,503 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,822 shares, and cut its stake in China Life Ins Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).