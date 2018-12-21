Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI) had a decrease of 8.77% in short interest. TTI’s SI was 4.32 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 8.77% from 4.73 million shares previously. With 1.15M avg volume, 4 days are for Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI)’s short sellers to cover TTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.37. About 584,885 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 14/03/2018 – TETRA BIO-PHARMA ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PPP001 IN TREATMENT OF COMPLEX REGIONAL PAIN SYNDROME; 17/05/2018 – NAMASTE REPORTS MEDICAL CANNABIS SUPPLY PACT WITH TETRA NATURAL; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.71 BLN YEN (-3.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 3.20 BLN YEN (-13.7 %); 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 06/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE lll CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 507.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired 60,000 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock rose 2.26%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 71,825 shares with $2.10M value, up from 11,825 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $20.92B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 2.02M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PPL had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of PPL in report on Wednesday, August 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PPL shares while 225 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 525.30 million shares or 3.15% less from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 6 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, December 13 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TTI in report on Friday, August 10 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TTI in report on Monday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $131,709 activity. $175,459 worth of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) shares were sold by FUNKE JAMES H. 10,000 shares valued at $43,750 were bought by BATES THOMAS R JR on Wednesday, September 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold TETRA Technologies, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 100.78 million shares or 1.75% more from 99.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified gas and oil services company. The company has market cap of $172.22 million. It operates through four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression, and Offshore. It currently has negative earnings. The Fluids division makes and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated services and products to the gas and oil industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover activities in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.