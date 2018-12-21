Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 148,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.10M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $377.17 million, down from 8.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 8.09M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – CARBINE RESOURCES LTD – RESOLVED TO CEASE ALL PROJECT EXPENDITURE AND STOP ALL WORK ASSOCIATED WITH MOUNT MORGAN PROJECT, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Harvey Norman Target Cut 17% to A$2.90/Share by Morgan Stanley; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS VOTED ON PROPOSAL TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD SHPJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 27600 FROM ZAC 21900; 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 186,501 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, down from 206,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 20.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – RETACRIT HAS BEEN APPROVED AS A BIOSIMILAR, NOT AS AN INTERCHANGEABLE PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer: Study Finds Prevnar 13 Associated With Reduced Risk of Hospitalization From Certain Pneumonia in Older Adults

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Cap Inc has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 36,380 shares. Banced stated it has 12,828 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 121,495 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co reported 297,955 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,407 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo invested 0.56% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dubuque Natl Bank And reported 463 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0.52% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Btim reported 5,283 shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc invested in 0% or 128 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 239,229 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 14.79M shares. Macquarie Limited reported 299,522 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.25 million shares. 7,940 were accumulated by Amer Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Trading Below Tangible Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alan Knuckman’s Bullish Morgan Stanley Trade (NYSE:MS) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Avoid This ‘Laggard’? – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley (MS) call put ratio 1 call to 9.4 puts with focus on December 38, 38.50 and 39 calls – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Europe is biggest drag in slump in 2018 equity raising – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Thursday, October 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $35 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 19 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Monday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $5800 target. The rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral” on Wednesday, December 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MS in report on Wednesday, April 6 with “Equalweight” rating. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 20. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, January 11. The company was maintained on Monday, October 9 by Citigroup. maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Monday, October 10 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $20.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 3,390 shares to 5,615 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH) by 110,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were sold by OLSON LAURIE J.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividends Are The Only Defense In This Turbulent Market – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Phase 2b STRIVE Clinical Trial of Staphylococcus aureus Vaccine Discontinued Due to Futility – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $457.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (Put) (NYSE:ELLI) by 20,000 shares to 31,000 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 14 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFE in report on Friday, April 7 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh holds 1.88% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 699,360 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corp holds 121,754 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Clark Estates owns 818,175 shares for 5.41% of their portfolio. Moreover, Salient Tru Lta has 1.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 221,663 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp reported 0.83% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Incorporated Or has 1.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has 166,304 shares. At Financial Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21,473 shares. Architects holds 66,271 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 71,610 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 16,209 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sanders Cap Lc holds 18.38M shares. Mount Vernon Md has 2.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).