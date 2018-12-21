Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 31,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 840,178 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.13M, up from 808,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.46 million shares traded or 65.04% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 19/03/2018 – Bitcoin Bust Reminds Morgan Stanley of Nasdaq Crash, But Faster; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: MS EARNINGS ARE `GREAT QUALITY’ WITH LITTLE RISK; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 14.9% AND RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY WAS 17.2% IN CURRENT QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 11/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Detroit Largely Exiting American Car Market; 30/05/2018 – Ramy Inocencio: Exclusive and live on @BloombergTV now. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman interview with Bloomberg’s

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 19.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,500 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.90M, up from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $268.22. About 222,085 shares traded or 118.43% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 26.68% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,000 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,300 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Among 4 analysts covering Chemed (NYSE:CHE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chemed had 19 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, May 2. On Tuesday, September 22 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. As per Sunday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) on Friday, October 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, July 30. As per Monday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 27 with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, May 30. The stock of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $11.32 million activity. SAUNDERS DONALD E sold $95,766 worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 657 shares valued at $204,524 was made by LEE SPENCER S on Friday, November 16. MCNAMARA KEVIN J sold 7,000 shares worth $2.14 million. GRACE PATRICK P sold $80,940 worth of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) on Friday, June 22. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $1.74M was made by Dallob Naomi C on Tuesday, November 6. On Friday, August 24 the insider Witzeman Michael D sold $549,332.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 13.49 million shares or 3.43% less from 13.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Limited has 0.22% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 9,321 shares. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 28,200 shares. Denali Limited has invested 0.3% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 89 are held by Ftb Advisors. Art Advsrs Limited Liability owns 6,400 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 24,111 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Cap Fund Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 1,879 shares. Iowa Financial Bank invested in 0.25% or 1,750 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Monday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of MS in report on Thursday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 7. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Evercore. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 20. The rating was maintained by on Monday, October 10 with “Neutral”. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 8 by JMP Securities.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp Cl A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 12,600 shares to 41,761 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,870 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 254,642 shares. Argentiere Cap Ag holds 0.77% or 162,031 shares in its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership invested in 1.45M shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 17,750 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 202,803 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Intl reported 456,135 shares. The New York-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 0.05% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1,081 were accumulated by Cap Advsr Limited Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 77,600 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 5,121 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,841 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 123,742 shares.