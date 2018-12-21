Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 8.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 183,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $64.47 million, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 3.94 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 163.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 8,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $730,000, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 576,205 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 135,351 shares to 799,348 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID) by 163,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jolley Asset Management Limited Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 184,388 shares. 16,683 were reported by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Natl Bank holds 6,530 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 18,400 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 310,444 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 65,205 shares. 2.81 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Tradewinds Mngmt Lc reported 1,650 shares. Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Violich Capital Management stated it has 7,500 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 37,504 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Menora Mivtachim Limited owns 759,695 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 355,670 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

More recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Sell”. On Friday, May 11 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, July 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 17 by Vertical Research. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Monday, January 18 to “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) rating on Thursday, August 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $28 target. Susquehanna downgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, August 17 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $211.96M for 12.91 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 3. On Thursday, December 8 the stock rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, February 12. The company was maintained on Friday, February 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 27. On Sunday, October 8 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 28 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) earned “Sector Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Wednesday, July 27.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Named Multiple Award Winner in Comparably’s 2018 Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why LogMeIn Shares Got Crushed Today – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Battered Technology Stocks That Could Bounce Back in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why LogMeIn, Inc. Stock Dropped 21.5% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Could Be Google Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 62,803 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $52.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,215 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 32,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 147,030 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Pa reported 0% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 20,613 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 842,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 1.66M shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 18,276 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10 are owned by Ent Financial. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29 shares. 91,800 are held by Swiss Comml Bank. 21 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 0.07% or 103,360 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.06 million activity.