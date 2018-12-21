New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boise Cascade Company (BCC) by 30.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63 million, up from 54,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Boise Cascade Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.68. About 199,977 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) has declined 37.15% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Bcc Funding Xiv Llc, Series 2018-1 Abs Following Addition Of Receivables; 29/03/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 03/05/2018 – REG-Boise Cascade Company Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Sees 2018 Capital Spending, Excluding Acquisitions, of $75M-$85M; 13/03/2018 – Boise Cascade announces purchase of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors; 08/03/2018 – DUP LEADER ARLENE FOSTER SPEAKS AT BCC CONFERENCE: LIVE; 11/04/2018 – BCC SAYS CASE FOR BANK OF ENGLAND TO RAISE INTEREST RATES FURTHER “IS LIMITED AT BEST”

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01 million, up from 4,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $7.86 during the last trading session, reaching $252.72. About 5.21 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Sacha Baron Cohen to Star in Netflix Drama `The Spy’; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon

Among 7 analysts covering Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Boise Cascade had 20 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 19. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Wednesday, October 4. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold” on Monday, October 2. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) rating on Friday, June 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $3300 target. As per Tuesday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by DA Davidson. As per Thursday, April 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.43, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold BCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.28% less from 35.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.93 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 59,392 shares. Strs Ohio reported 26,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 12,818 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.13% or 87,255 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0.1% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 189,980 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0% in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) or 25,110 shares. 1 were reported by Huntington Comml Bank. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 46,488 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 16,127 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested 0% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC). Duncker Streett Com holds 8,700 shares. 10,010 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $84.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 26,620 shares to 57,100 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 20 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 11 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, August 29 by Axiom Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 16 to “Underperform”. BMO Capital Markets initiated Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, October 9. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $115 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 542 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc invested in 0.27% or 454,182 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,009 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,827 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 3% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Filament Lc reported 1,455 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,405 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 125,049 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The California-based Signature Est Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pennsylvania holds 0.02% or 1,166 shares in its portfolio. Interactive Advsr has invested 0.79% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25.67M shares.

