Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 42.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 4,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,028 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 11,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.21. About 8.72 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 57.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 7,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $286,000, down from 12,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 14.84 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other ti; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 5G Pause – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Extremely Safe Stocks to Own in a Collapsing Market – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Verizon Stock Can Fall – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: 5G Technology Is Worth Tens Of Billions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55B for 12.59 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 114,279 shares to 607,193 shares, valued at $64.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 387,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,156 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Breakout Alert: Buy Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” published on October 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble: Still Trading At A 10% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble: Raising The Bar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2018.