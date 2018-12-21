Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 182,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $177.81M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.76 million shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 30/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Applauds American Cancer Society’s Updated Colorectal Cancer Screening Guidelines to Include People Age 45-49; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 70.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 230,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 559,231 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.27M, up from 328,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,571 shares traded or 58.53% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15,077 shares to 118,011 shares, valued at $236.38M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Limited by 684,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,450 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Leerink Swann maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, March 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Lake Street on Tuesday, November 1 with “Hold”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 9. On Tuesday, April 3 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Wednesday, May 31 report. The rating was initiated by Craig Hallum on Thursday, October 1 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by TH Capital on Wednesday, February 22 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baillie Gifford & reported 864,129 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 205,748 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.03% or 150,000 shares. Crow Point Ltd has 9,133 shares. Moreover, Hartford Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,171 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mirae Asset Glob Com Limited holds 0.01% or 20,468 shares. Parametric Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 150,301 shares. Moreover, Frontier Mngmt Lc has 0.81% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 1.59 million shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 0.03% or 10.50 million shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv reported 10,031 shares. Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bell Commercial Bank stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ellington Management Group Inc Limited Co holds 0.11% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 5,100 shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $13.56 million activity. On Monday, July 30 the insider Fallon John A. sold $139,675. LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER also sold $2.87M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Monday, November 5. Carey Thomas D. sold $201,713 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Monday, July 30. $167,574 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares were sold by Zanotti Katherine S. WYZGA MICHAEL S had sold 2,468 shares worth $184,730. Doyle James Edward sold $77,577 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Monday, July 30.

Among 20 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co. (NYSE:MSM), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co. had 72 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Gabelli given on Friday, October 13. On Wednesday, May 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight”. On Tuesday, January 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Gabelli. BMO Capital Markets maintained MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) rating on Wednesday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $92 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 22 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 10. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Thursday, January 11.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 180,588 shares to 495,317 shares, valued at $41.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 47,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,823 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold MSM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 40.15 million shares or 5.58% more from 38.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Captrust Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bokf Na holds 6,610 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.03% or 91,073 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 636,981 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0.06% or 45,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 159,067 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 18,216 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holding Ag has 12,649 shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.18% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1,446 shares. 39,672 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Co holds 6,639 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 11,855 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 0.05% or 8,435 shares in its portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 15,536 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. POLLI GREGORY had sold 8,696 shares worth $716,347 on Thursday, July 26. $480,956 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by WRIGHT DAVID. Shares for $132,641 were sold by KELLY DENIS F on Tuesday, August 21.