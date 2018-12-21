Muzinich & Company decreased Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) stake by 19.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Muzinich & Company sold 80,615 shares as Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Muzinich & Company holds 329,283 shares with $4.81M value, down from 409,898 last quarter. Fidus Investment Corp now has $287.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 261,019 shares traded or 202.15% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has declined 12.31% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE

Among 4 analysts covering Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Coca-Cola European had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, September 13 report. Macquarie Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $48 target. Susquehanna maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $48 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Friday, September 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 14 by Macquarie Research. See Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 3 investors sold Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 51,936 shares or 11.32% less from 58,565 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ar Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.45% or 27,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 19,936 shares. Prudential Pcl invested in 0% or 5,000 shares.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company has market cap of $22.25 billion. It offers drinks primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite brands. It has a 29.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.91M shares traded or 27.13% up from the average. Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CCE News: 03/04/2018 – CCE: Coca-Cola European Partners plc: Total Voting Rights; 12/03/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners Commences Exchange Offers for Dollar-Denominated Notes and Related Consent Solicitations; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC – CCEP DECLARES QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.26 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS ON-TRACK TO DELIVER YEAR OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – Coca-Cola European Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola European Partners: Francisco Ruiz De La Torre Esporrín and J. Alexander M. Douglas Jr Resign From the Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRE-TAX RUN-RATE SAVINGS OF EUR 315 MLN TO EUR 340 MLN THROUGH SYNERGIES BY MID-2019; 26/04/2018 – Coca-Cola European On-Track to Deliver Full-Yr Outlook; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC – SOLID START TO 2018 AND ON-TRACK TO DELIVER FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – REG-Coca-Cola European Partners plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 7.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.35% EPS growth.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. Sherard Shelby E bought $49,980 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) on Thursday, December 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 7 investors sold FDUS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.10 million shares or 0.81% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Invesco Ltd owns 87,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Global Advisors Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich & has invested 1.17% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm, Japan-based fund reported 114,344 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 81,585 shares. Stepstone Gp Lp stated it has 260,105 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 233,234 shares. 40,994 were reported by Regions Fin Corporation. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). 36,494 were reported by Oppenheimer & Inc. Kennedy Capital holds 710,519 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 25,249 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs reported 13,011 shares. Advisory Research holds 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 124,431 shares.