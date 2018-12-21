Among 4 analysts covering Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Acadia Healthcare Co had 4 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) on Wednesday, August 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 31 with “Buy”. See Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) latest ratings:

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 244.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc acquired 3,730 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock declined 16.87%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 5,255 shares with $936,000 value, up from 1,525 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $4.65B valuation. The stock decreased 4.19% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $135.06. About 339,926 shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.47 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 102.30 million shares or 6.45% less from 109.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 7.45M shares. Plante Moran Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 467 shares. 11,341 are held by Eqis Cap Management. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 2.98M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 10,641 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 16,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 18,111 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 203 shares. 110,566 were accumulated by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Proshare Advisors Limited Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,446 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). The New Jersey-based Condor Cap has invested 0.13% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,663 shares.

The stock decreased 6.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 1.23 million shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 1.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric Inpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports 1Q Rev of $742.2 M, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.25 million activity. $366,075 worth of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) was sold by WAUD REEVE B on Thursday, July 26.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Down 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare removes Joey A. Jacobs as CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Acadia to owe Jacobs more than $10 million following ouster – Nashville Business Journal” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Joey Jacobs forced out at Acadia Healthcare – Nashville Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Acadia Healthcare – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The companyÂ’s acute inpatient psychiatric facilities offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. It also provides outpatient community services, such as community programs that are designed to provide therapeutic treatment to children and adolescents who have a clinically-defined emotional, psychiatric, or chemical dependency disorder.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Navellier Associates Incorporated reported 0.3% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 8,000 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru Communication reported 0.04% stake. 80,432 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 488,742 shares. Century Companies reported 11,857 shares. 800 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 2,041 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 108,398 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cap invested in 1.58M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 305,536 shares. 1,855 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc. Swiss Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Among 5 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Watsco had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by JP Morgan. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was downgraded by Longbow.