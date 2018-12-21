National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 29.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 17,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,313 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, up from 58,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 3.43 million shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 7,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.49M, down from 171,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $317.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $95.41. About 23.94M shares traded or 39.41% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 105,927 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Ltd Llc. Pnc Fincl Gru owns 108,760 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab owns 5.08 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 5,893 shares. Torray Limited Liability Com accumulated 639,221 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt reported 2.48% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Gradient Ltd holds 0.06% or 34,678 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 21,445 shares. Smithfield Co invested 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Mawer Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 886,868 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 105,834 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 11,781 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 466,185 shares. Ci Invs Incorporated has invested 2.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $101.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,517 shares to 12,241 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,974 shares, and cut its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $189,132 activity. The insider Zarcone Dominick P bought $53,094. On Thursday, June 21 Subramanian Guhan bought $48,465 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 1,500 shares. On Friday, October 26 Laroyia Varun bought $26,500 worth of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 1,000 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Advsrs Lc holds 0.82% or 89,197 shares. Leavell Mgmt holds 82,902 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts holds 15.42 million shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 2.49% or 165,544 shares in its portfolio. 93,159 are held by Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc. Beach Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.45% or 25,280 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 1,948 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 2,645 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 383,532 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Corp. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability New York invested in 18,691 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,194 shares. Buckingham Incorporated reported 106,924 shares stake. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Florida-based fund reported 2,268 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.