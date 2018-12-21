Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,388 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.30 million, up from 393,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 7.35M shares traded or 40.88% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit (NNN) by 3.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 29,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 880,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.44M, down from 909,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 1.94M shares traded or 58.04% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 21.95% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirees: 2 Top Dividend Stocks on the TSX Index to Own in 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “Dividend Investors: Should Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB) or BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) Stock Be in Your RRSP Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge declares CAD 0.738 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge eyes more capacity for main pipeline to help boost prices – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 14 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The company was reinitiated on Wednesday, January 18 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 23 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 22 by IBC. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ENB in report on Friday, July 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. J.P. Morgan initiated the shares of ENB in report on Friday, June 23 with “Hold” rating.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $699.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,085 shares to 314,302 shares, valued at $35.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,858 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 17 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. National Retail Properties had 37 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated the shares of NNN in report on Wednesday, October 12 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, August 7 by Janney Capital. As per Monday, May 16, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, February 14. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 23. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 13.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $9.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 29,625 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $58.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc. (Prn) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 86 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 140.69 million shares or 0.49% more from 140.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsr Preferred Llc has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 79,419 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 1.53M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 138,501 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 12,022 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 47,245 shares. Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). American Intll Grp invested 0.05% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 8,048 shares. 111,471 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NNN’s profit will be $98.67M for 19.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.46% negative EPS growth.