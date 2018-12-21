Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 914,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.89 million, up from 17.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 1.75 million shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 30.72% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 21/03/2018 – Aveo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – A Healthy Lifestyle Calls For Healthy Contacts; 21/03/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals: Tivozanib Was Generally Well Tolerated; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Provides Business Update; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Aveo; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 17/04/2018 – Aveo Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for Apr. 24; 13/04/2018 – CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD 0383.HK – UNIT TO BUY 30 PCT STAKE IN AVEO CHINA (HOLDINGS) FOR HK$87.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 12.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 53,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,963 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.05 million, up from 443,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.96 million shares traded or 29.22% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,123 shares to 147,346 shares, valued at $32.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technol G (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,321 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Laddawn, Inc. – Business Wire” on August 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Provides 2019 Fiscal Year Guidance – Business Wire” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sealed Air -12%; Q3 miss prompts BAML downgrade, RBC sees peers hurt – Seeking Alpha” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global: Undervalued Packaging Business With 50+% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Plastics Group, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Emerald Advisers Pa holds 0.05% or 29,098 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 450,171 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Amer Grp Inc has 2,787 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has 27,051 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% stake. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 611,848 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 92,191 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 176,509 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 7,300 shares. Aperio Group Lc stated it has 13,705 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 748,607 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Luminus Limited Co holds 6.46M shares or 6.33% of its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Berry Plastics Group Inc had 62 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) rating on Friday, November 17. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $66 target. The stock of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) rating on Friday, August 26. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $43 target. As per Tuesday, July 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS. On Monday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 13 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 23. On Wednesday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.

More notable recent AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Jumped 40% Higher in August – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Plummeted Today Without Issuing a Press Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital extends interest-only period on AVEO debt – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Rocketed Higher Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 80 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.22 million activity. $121,084 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares were bought by Growth Equity Opportunities IV – LLC. $2.24 million worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was bought by SANDELL SCOTT D on Thursday, November 15. Florence Anthony A. Jr. bought $404,077 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) on Wednesday, June 27. $336,107 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was bought by MOTT DAVID M on Tuesday, November 20. $1.50 million worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was bought by BARRIS PETER J on Tuesday, August 21. $491,745 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was bought by Sonsini Peter W..

Among 4 analysts covering AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had 16 analyst reports since March 30, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 26 by FBR Capital. The stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 22. On Wednesday, March 30 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 12 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3.5000 target in Wednesday, August 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, August 28. As per Tuesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, December 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold AVEO shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 16.52% less from 59.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Serv Gp Inc holds 0% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Cannell Peter B owns 30,000 shares. Kennedy Mgmt holds 0.02% or 349,731 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 158,292 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 207,860 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). 683 Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.53% or 2.45M shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma reported 0.03% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 2,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 418,414 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 600 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO).