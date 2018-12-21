Criterion Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Criterion Capital Management Llc sold 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 168,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.44 million, down from 171,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Criterion Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $182.71. About 6.56M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 73.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106,000, down from 1,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $260.58. About 39,078 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 13/03/2018 – Netflix’s Massive Rally Draws Attention of Skeptics; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas; 18/05/2018 – Netflix has snagged a project based on Michael Lewis’ 2014 book, “Flash Boys,” according to Deadline; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Global Premiere Of The First And Only Officially-Endorsed Luis Miguel Series Sunday April 22 On Telemundo At 9pm/8c In The US And On Netflix In Latin America And Spain

Among 42 analysts covering Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), 37 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Mastercard Incorporated had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, October 20. The rating was initiated by Compass Point on Friday, April 15 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 25. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Monday, November 13. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, September 7. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $150.0 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parsons Management Ri invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Confluence Wealth Ltd has invested 0.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 8,672 shares. Fagan owns 35,112 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kistler has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,140 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 300 shares. Zweig holds 151,056 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.94% or 447,868 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Grp Incorporated owns 0.96% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,270 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 24,926 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.46M shares stake. 2,139 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Hightower Advsr Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,011 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.34% stake.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Shares for $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 30.05 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Criterion Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.75B and $666.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,396 shares to 31,321 shares, valued at $37.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $566.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,606 shares to 4,170 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 4,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Trust Etf Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, October 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 4 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 12 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Monness maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 9. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 17. On Tuesday, January 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 10,321 were accumulated by Dana Advsr Incorporated. Guardian Limited Partnership invested in 821 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 451,125 shares. Amer & Management accumulated 9 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs holds 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,550 shares. Hm Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.78% stake. Advsrs holds 268 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 306,264 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Stephens Mgmt Gp Ltd accumulated 311 shares or 0% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Lc owns 0.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,338 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corp has 1.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 29,297 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.02% or 70,450 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 selling transactions for $193.79 million activity. HASTINGS REED had sold 75,656 shares worth $27.21 million on Monday, July 23. BARTON RICHARD N sold $291,631 worth of stock or 700 shares. HALEY TIMOTHY M also sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, October 16. HYMAN DAVID A sold 38,976 shares worth $14.47 million. Shares for $4.20 million were sold by Bennett Kelly. 111,391 shares were sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A, worth $40.10M.